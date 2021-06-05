World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $155.55. World Acceptance shares last traded at $152.40, with a volume of 38,654 shares.
WRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.