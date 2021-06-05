World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $155.55. World Acceptance shares last traded at $152.40, with a volume of 38,654 shares.

WRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

