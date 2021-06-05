World Token Market Cap Tops $9.76 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One World Token coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $169,613.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, World Token has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00067425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00298817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00245427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.01156822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,752.73 or 0.99822977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,692,619 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

