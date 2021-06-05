Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.34% of Worthington Industries worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,255,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOR opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

