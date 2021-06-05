Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Up 16.9% This Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $138,121.81 and $641.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $406.24 or 0.01126432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00075664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.01000976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.51 or 0.09864337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053585 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

