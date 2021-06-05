Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,875 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 152.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,678 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $128.16 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

