X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLB. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 1,770,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,545. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.