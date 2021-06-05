X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.65). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ XFOR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 58,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.60. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.