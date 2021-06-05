XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.14

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $16.80. XBiotech shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 54,967 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14.

Get XBiotech alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in XBiotech by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.