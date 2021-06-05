Xfinance (XFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million

Xfinance (CURRENCY:XFI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Xfinance has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $71,169.00 worth of Xfinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xfinance coin can currently be purchased for about $75.51 or 0.00209720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xfinance has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00025519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.66 or 0.01001694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.65 or 0.09872753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Xfinance (XFI) is a coin. Xfinance’s total supply is 46,993 coins. Xfinance’s official message board is medium.com/@nowex . Xfinance’s official Twitter account is @xfinance_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xfinance is xfinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Xfinance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield aggregator platform, which aims to build an aggregate liquidity pool, a leveraged trading platform, automatic market making, and other functional platforms. “

