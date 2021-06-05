Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $128.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

