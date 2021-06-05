XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. XMax has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $330,036.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMax has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One XMax coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.01005909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.35 or 0.09861647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00053226 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,831,718,115 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

