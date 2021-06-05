XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.24% of XOMA worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in XOMA by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

XOMA opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.45 million, a P/E ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 0.93. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.57.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

