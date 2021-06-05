XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.70. XOMA shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 10,360 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $331.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.79 and a beta of 0.93.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter valued at $628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in XOMA by 543.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

