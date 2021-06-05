XP (NASDAQ:XP) versus Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Critical Review

XP (NASDAQ:XP) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

XP has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XP and Siebert Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XP $1.58 billion 14.29 $402.83 billion $0.72 56.18 Siebert Financial $54.87 million 2.45 $2.97 million N/A N/A

XP has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of XP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XP and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XP 29.38% 24.04% 2.58% Siebert Financial 7.24% 11.27% 0.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XP and Siebert Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XP 0 2 3 0 2.60 Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

XP presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Given XP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XP is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Summary

XP beats Siebert Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc. provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients. The company also offers XP EducaÃ§Ã£o, an online financial education portal that offers seminars, classes, and learning tools to help teach individuals on topics, such as basics of investing, techniques, and investment strategies, as well as insurance brokerage services. In addition, it operates XP Platform, an open product platform that provides clients to access investment products in the market, including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, and property and casualty insurance. The company serves customers through 18 branch offices in the United States and internationally. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

