Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.03% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $39,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $33.23 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $244,152.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,409,750.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,864 shares of company stock worth $2,082,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

