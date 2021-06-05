Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.14 and traded as high as C$1.34. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 245,953 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 target price (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yangarra Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.23.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.