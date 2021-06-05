Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) vs. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Head to Head Contrast

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Yatsen alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Yatsen and Edgewell Personal Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 2 2 0 2.50 Edgewell Personal Care 1 2 1 0 2.00

Yatsen currently has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 90.07%. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus target price of $43.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Yatsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Edgewell Personal Care.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Edgewell Personal Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen N/A N/A N/A Edgewell Personal Care 2.97% 9.10% 3.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yatsen and Edgewell Personal Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $802.02 million 5.28 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -3.65 Edgewell Personal Care $1.95 billion 1.26 $67.60 million $2.73 16.56

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewell Personal Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Yatsen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.