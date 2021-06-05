Ycash Price Up 8.6% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $28,880.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.00420529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00277638 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00015364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00157002 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004163 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,203,475 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

