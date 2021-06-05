Yellow Road Reaches One Day Volume of $15,806.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.45 million and $15,806.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00003978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00066612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00293361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00244361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.01127325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.89 or 1.00105096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.