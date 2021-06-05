Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00067317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00299769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00245884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.01145624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.27 or 1.00080880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

