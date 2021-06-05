yieldwatch (WATCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,963.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. yieldwatch has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $1,963.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00066157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00294145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00243785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.01117824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.53 or 1.00198431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

