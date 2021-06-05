YOU COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $5.03 million and $1.07 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00076131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.01013849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.59 or 0.10025051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00053793 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

