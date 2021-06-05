Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report sales of $5.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $22.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.85 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

