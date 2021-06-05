Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). DraftKings reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

