Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $142.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $117.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $625.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $714.51 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

