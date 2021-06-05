Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.84 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $142.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $117.80 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $625.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $714.51 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.