Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $902.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $329.52 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

