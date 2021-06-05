Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. MSA Safety also reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $171.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,352 shares of company stock valued at $553,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

