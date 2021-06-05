Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

NYSE:RS opened at $170.45 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

