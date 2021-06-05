Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.77. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.35 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

