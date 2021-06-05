Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.