Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $5.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $22.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

