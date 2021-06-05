Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.34). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ GH opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.48. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Guardant Health by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

