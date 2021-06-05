Zacks: Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.40 Million

Brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce sales of $247.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $252.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $983.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of LIVN opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth about $102,715,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137,265 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

