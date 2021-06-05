Zacks: Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,037. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.28. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.86.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

