Zacks: Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.16). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBIO. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

TBIO stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 0.89. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,772 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 47.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 35.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 610,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

