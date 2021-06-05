Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $914.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $914.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $965.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $352.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $582.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $582.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $237.24 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

