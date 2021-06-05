Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. 1,496,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,290. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

