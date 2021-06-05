Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

WISH opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,137,723 shares of company stock worth $13,239,992.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $52,333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $4,834,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

