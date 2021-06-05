Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report sales of $272.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.10 million and the lowest is $265.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $247.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE NPO opened at $96.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

