Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -294.00. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

