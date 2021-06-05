Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post $780.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $800.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $590.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LECO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

LECO stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

