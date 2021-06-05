Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.58 EPS

Brokerages expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.04 and the lowest is $3.09. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after buying an additional 3,866,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

