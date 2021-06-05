Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.45 Million

Brokerages predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $80.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.20 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $327.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $357.45 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $364.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $3,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 148,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

