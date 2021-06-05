Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.52. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.