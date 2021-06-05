Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 182.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 153,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 99,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.52. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

