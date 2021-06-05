Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post $450.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.10 million. NICE reported sales of $395.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,039,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $181.76 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.08. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

