Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.32 billion and the highest is $5.38 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.