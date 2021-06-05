Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,973,043. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after buying an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after buying an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $83,096,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

