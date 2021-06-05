Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce sales of $276.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $263.36 million. Alkermes posted sales of $247.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

