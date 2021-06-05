Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.79. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($5.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

