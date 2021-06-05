Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $767,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

